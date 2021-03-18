A prayer offered before the Fergus Falls City Council meeting Monday evening by Hindu statesman Rajan Zed drew approximately 25 people to City Hall with signs and prayers.
A prayer offered before City Council meetings has long been a mainstay in Fergus Falls so when Zed requested an opportunity to share a prayer it was granted by Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer. Zed is not a member of the local groups of Christian ministers who normally lead the council members, staff members and guests in prayer.
Zed offered his prayer in both his native language and in English via an interactive video feed. Following his prayer, the council recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the words.
Councilman Scott Kvamme did not choose to participate in the prayer session in the council chambers. He left City Hall and once outside joined a group gathered there.
“I don’t think I was out there for two minutes,” Kvamme said. “I went out and said ‘hello’ to a couple of the people I recognized and then it was time to go in. I didn’t have anything to do with organizing anything. I think if it hadn’t been so cold there might have been others. I appreciated their willingness to show up and be seen and heard and express their opinions in that way.”
Kvamme also pointed out that had the request for Zed’s participation come from the local ministerial association that normally does the invocations, the pushback that precluded his prayer might not have been so great.
“This guy essentially targeted Fergus Falls, he’s been doing this all over the country,” Kvamme said. “I think he has identified an opportunity with all of these Zoom meetings going on and he is taking advantage of it.”
Believing Zed to be an opportunist, Kvamme said his feelings were mixed.
“On one hand I give him credit for seeing an opportunity and kind of going for it,” Kvamme said. “On the other hand it was not something I think would have happened in any other way. It’s not like the people of Fergus Falls rose up and invited him in. There is no evidence that this was something that was generated locally.”
Rick Bolinske was one of the people who gathered outside City Hall before Monday’s 5:30 p.m. council meeting.
The gathering outside City Hall looked like a protest but Bolinske said that was not the case. One of the group’s members, Deb Kaminski, described it as a gathering intended to offer prayers for the residents of Fergus Falls.
“This goes back awhile,” Bolinske said Thursday about Monday’s gathering. “I was aware of it about a month and a half ago that it was happening and I know pastors wrote letters to the mayor, I know pastors went and talked to the mayor, I know regular people went and talked to the mayor, I know quite a few people did contact him over this before the council meeting. They were concerned that they were having this prayer at the City Council meeting.”
Bolinske said he disagrees with the God Hindus are talking to.
“A (Hindu) prayer is totally different from a Christian prayer,” Bolinske said. “A Hindu prayer basically goes back to the pagan religion over 4,000 years ago. It’s really pagan gods. They have not only god but gods. It’s totally a different religion and it’s praising a different god.”
Bolinske claimed that in addition to being pagan, the Hindu religion is into mysticism and into witchcraft.
“There are different spirits,” Bolinske said. “As Christians we believe in God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit, we believe in the angels and that but there also is a different spirit, there are demonic spirits and fallen angels, there are really two different spirits that we are dealing with here.”
Bolinske believes he knows why Schierer allowed Zed to give the invocation March 15.
“I believe he did it out of love and was misinformed about what the love of our Bible and Jesus says,” Bolinske said. “Jesus is tolerant of other religions, he is tolerant of other people so he did it out of love and very naively brought it in. The problem with the love is, he is a Christian and goes to a Christian church, is to tell this person about Jesus, not to bring their demonic gods into the city of Fergus Falls because there is really only one God, there is really only one church.”
Bolinske practices street ministry. Not long ago he was in Washington, D.C., praying with a gathering of roughly 3 million Christians and in two weeks will be in Mexico walking 50 Mexican towns. He tries to be out on the street up to 200 days a year.
In a column submitted to the Daily Journal, Schierer addressed the decision to have Zed give the invocation.
“Many do not support this decision with regard to my faith. I accept this. I hope, however, they would acknowledge my duty to uphold the Constitution. In The Town of Greece v. Galloway, the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution does not preclude a city council meeting from opening with a prayer. In the majority opinion, Justice Kennedy concluded that the ‘town’s practice of opening its town board meetings with a prayer offered by members of the clergy does not violate the Establishment Clause’ in part because ‘the town does not discriminate against minority faiths in determining who may offer a prayer, and the prayer does not coerce participation with non-adherents.’ No one is required to attend this portion of our proceedings, including City Council members or any member of the public. I have the right to express my faith under the Constitution so long as I do not deny anyone else that same right. This is not about being inclusive; instead, it is about following the law,” Schierer wrote.
Schierer also explained that at the time of the request, he assumed that Zed “had a local connection” and did not vet him prior as he had not done so for prior invocation requests.
“I have learned much in this process and wholly admit my mistakes. I have not vetted any individuals who have previously given the invocation, and I did not believe it was right for me to do so in this instance.”
In a call Kaminski made Thursday morning to the Daily Journal she said many people are not aware of the seriousness of the times.
“We are living in a time of great spiritual warfare and we have to be careful about a lot we bring in,” Kaminski said. “We need to wake up and really open our eyes and ears to what is going on around us. We live in a time of great deception. We can’t afford to be passive. Our families, or children and our country is dependent on us being wide awake at this time in history.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
There are so many things that disturb me about this story, including religious intolerance, and a clear lack of understanding of the Hindu religion. But there is much more.
Voters should particularly scrutinize Councilmember Kvamme. He claimed he was not really part of the protest- just standing outside talking to people he knew. But he took time to question why religious leader Rajan Zed had not made his request through local Christian ministerial association that normally does the invocations. Why? Do Christians control who can contribute an invocation at these public meetings? It should be noted with irony that Kvamme pegged Zed as an "outsider" while the Christian protester, Mike Bolinske, was quoted in the story saying he travels widely, from Washington DC to Mexico, spending 200 days a year preaching on the street. When I moved to Otter Tail County, I experienced this "outsider" treatment on various levels.
And by the way Mike Bolinske, a "pagan" is a person holding religious beliefs other than those of the main world religions. Hinduism is a major world religion, with about 1.5 billion followers compared to Christianity with about 2 billion, with Hindu origins dating back about 1000 years before the time of Christ on earth. Applying negative connotations like witchcraft without an understanding of Hinduism is not appropriate.
Fundamental principles of the religion is based on reflecting on one's behavior, with the idea that people's actions and thoughts directly determine their current life and future lives. Hindus strive to achieve dharma, which is a code of living that emphasizes good conduct and morality. The religion is where the common term "Karma" comes from. Hindus also revere all living creatures. It is true there are tons of "gods" revered within Hinduism. But nearly every Hindu will claim that in the end, God is one. Hindus disagree on the name for that one God and what form he/she takes, but they will agree that God is the spiritual, all-powerful creator of the universe. Does that sound familiar? If the "Christians" at this protest had even a fundamental understanding of Hinduism, perhaps they would find some common ground, and learn to be more accepting of those that think and believe differently from them.
Deb Kaminski denied this was a protest. When you stand outside a government meeting and wave signs, it is a protest. I don't agree with the "Christian" views expressed. Intolerance is the true danger tearing this country apart.
The bright spot? Mayor Schierer being inclusive, applying rules fairly, and responding intelligently.
Perhaps the next meeting should start with an invocation from a Rabbi to continue exploration of religious tolerance in this very homogenous community.
It is so unfortunate that there is a mind-set that there is only a "Christian outlook." This lack of appreciate and understanding leads to intolerance, divisiveness and hate. The major in his blog was exceptionally clear. He was NOT naive. Christianity has an obligation of hospitality and welcome. To do otherwise is to violate the precept in the "judge not...that ye be not judged" verse from the Christian Bible. Our world is not only black and white. Thank you major for bringing this conversation to the forefront of the consciousness of the community. Better that we should see intolerance for what it is....and to paint others as "demonic" or that they have "demonic gods" is completely out of line.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.