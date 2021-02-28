Two suspects were fatally shot and an officer was wounded following a traffic stop Saturday night in Wadena County, according to emergency dispatch audio.
The incident occurred near Sebeka around 9 p.m., according to dispatch audio.
Agents from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were en route to the scene of the officer-involved shooting late Saturday.
No other details were immediately available.
This is at least the third fatal shooting involving law enforcement in Minnesota in the last week.
David Conwell, 37, of Duluth was fatally shot by police Friday after a daylong standoff with law enforcement during which he fatally shot a police K-9.
And a man was shot to death by police after a 40-mile highway pursuit through Anoka and Isanti counties last weekend. A second man was charged Tuesday in that case, in which a police K-9 was also wounded by gunfire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.