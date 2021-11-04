This weekend marks the opening of the 2021 Minnesota firearms deer season. Officially, hunting enthusiasts can begin a half hour before sunrise on Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources is expecting around 400,000 hunters to participate.
For many, hunting is an activity that is passed down from generation to generation and many family traditions have formed over the years. “I think the importance of deer season is centered around tradition “, says DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, “often folks are gathering with friends and family at deer camp. I also think the support for the local communities and businesses plays into the importance. This time of year we see communities, in Minnesota, roll out the orange carpet, so to speak, for deer hunters.”
A special deer hunt will be held today (Nov. 6) through Tuesday, at Maplewood State Park to control deer overpopulation and to protect natural resources. Maplewood State Park will remain open to visitors, but the Minnesota DNR advises wearing blaze orange if visiting the park while the hunt is in progress. Visitors should check for hunt-related information on the park website and at the park office when they arrive. In addition, hunts will take place at other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this fall and access to the parks will vary. Some will remain open to all visitors, some will have limited public access and some will be open only to hunters with special permits.
“Too many of one animal or plant species in an area can start to throw off the balance of other species in that area,” said Tavis Westbrook, a natural resource program coordinator with DNR’s division of parks and trails. “When there are too many deer in a park, they feed too much on certain trees and native plants, so occasionally we allow deer hunts as a way to protect natural resources.”
Hunters should also be aware of designated areas for chronic wasting disease testing. Archery deer season has been open since Sept. 18 and muzzleloader deer season opens on the Nov. 27.
