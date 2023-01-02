The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign finds its origins in 1891 when Salvation Army captain Joseph McFee was attempting to find a way to help feed the myriad of poor in San Francisco. McFee drew inspiration from his time as a sailor and recalled a large iron kettle dubbed “Simpson’s Pot” into which people contributed change to assist the poverty-stricken. The captain put a similar kettle at the Oakland Ferry Landing near Market Street with a sign that read, “Keep the pot boiling” – the idea was a success and eventually spread across the country.



