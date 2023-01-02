The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign finds its origins in 1891 when Salvation Army captain Joseph McFee was attempting to find a way to help feed the myriad of poor in San Francisco. McFee drew inspiration from his time as a sailor and recalled a large iron kettle dubbed “Simpson’s Pot” into which people contributed change to assist the poverty-stricken. The captain put a similar kettle at the Oakland Ferry Landing near Market Street with a sign that read, “Keep the pot boiling” – the idea was a success and eventually spread across the country.
The Red Kettle campaign raises approximately one-third of The Salvation Army – Fergus Falls Christmas campaign funds and in a recent press release, Anthony Nordan, a captain with the Salvation Army Fergus Falls Corps, speaks to the season of giving and challenges: “We want to thank all those who rang and helped to support people in the community who will need our services throughout the year. We have raised $78,255.01 out of our goal of $100,000. Our overall goal is $368,000 to be raised from the communities of Otter Tail County to help those in the OTC.”
“I get asked a lot if my funds stay local. I can guarantee that all the funds raised inside of OTC stay here. If you dropped money into a bucket, sent a check into the Salvation Army, or donated online; it stays here inside the county,” Nordan continues.
“This also means that any shortfall in our fundraising campaign will affect the services we are able to provide to the county. In comparison to prior to COVID, our demand for services is still increased; in 2019 we served slightly more than 7,000 meals and in 2022 we served 12,491 meals.” Nordan emphasizes that while COVID restrictions may have ended, the need from the community hasn’t; he also says that increased prices of food have been another major challenge for the year.
This year The Salvation Army of OTC realized increases in food, gas, utilities and rent prices. Over the past year the organization has served 12,491 meals, given out 11,033 food boxes, served 240 Thanksgiving meals and helped 46 families through the "Pathway of Hope" program, an initiative that provides individualized services to families with children who desire to take action to break the cycle of crisis and vulnerability that repeats generation after generation. The program also seeks to address the root causes of poverty by helping families overcome challenges such as unemployment, unstable housing and lack of education, ultimately trying to lead families down a path toward increased stability and self-sufficiency.
Nordan notes that while fewer volunteers and bad weather at the end of the season were a large factor in decreased contributions, he reports that donations for the season aren’t finished yet: “If a check is mailed in prior to Dec. 31, it can still count towards this year’s campaign. Our building is also open to people walking in to donate. We invite people to come to our facility to see what their money and time bell ringing are going to support.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone