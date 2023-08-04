Joe Edlund, Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957, was a lifeguard at Pebble Lake in the 1960s when the swimming area was roped off with old wooden beer barrels anchored in the corners. The kegs came from the old Fergus Falls Brewery Co. Inc.
Summer recreation director Oats LeGrand retrieved the kegs, long discarded, from a pit along the river by the old packing plant on the west side of Fergus Falls. He salvaged a few to use for the swimming section.
“By 1968 there wasn’t much life left in them,” Edlund recalls. “The barrels leaked and were covered with several coats of white paint. New plastic markers were purchased and the kegs were discarded.”
Edlund, who later taught art in Ely on the Iron Range, took a couple of the kegs and spent many hours restoring them, turning them into end tables.
Before that, at Pebble Lake, the kegs were painted blue and white and were used as corner markers for the swimming area. They were taken out of the lake when the beach closed at the end of the summer and stored in the bath house, on the east side of the beach, for the winter. The kegs were returned to mark the swim area in the spring.
“They were originally anchored with concrete blocks in about 15 feet of water,” Edlund said. “We decided there was a better solution to anchor them. Our lifeguard crew was able to locate some swamp anchors and screw them into the lake bottom.”
The swamp anchors were marked with plastic containers. Turning the anchors into the lake bottom was no easy task in 15 feet of water.
“We used snorkel gear for diving,” Edlund said. “By the time we got to the lake bottom we could turn the anchor a couple of turns before coming back up for air. We rose to the challenge.”
Hooking the kegs back up each spring then became a simple process. “I’m sure those anchors are still down there,” Edlund said.
Edlund, in restoring the beer kegs, spent many hours with a propane torch burning the paint off to restore the original oak wood color. He used a wire brush on an electric drill to clean the steel bands, and used a wood burning tool to clean out and strengthen the lettering.
“I went online to find information about the history of Fergus breweries,” he said. “From what I can determine, the Fergus Brewing Company Inc., functioned during the 1930s. If correct that would suggest these wooden kegs (stamped FERGUS BRG CO INC.) are close to 90 years old and there are probably very few if any, beside these two, that still exist.”
More about Edlund’s days at Pebble Lake
Edlund was a lifeguard at Pebble Lake for nine summers, 1962 through 1965, and again from 1968 to 1972.
“During those years from 1962 to 1965 we taught swim lessons in June from 9 a.m. to noon and then we had two lifeguarding shifts in the afternoon,” he said. “Half of us would lifeguard from 1 to 8 p.m. and the other half would lifeguard from 2 to 9 p.m.”
Some of those early June swim lessons were brutal.
“At 9 a.m. it was cold,” Edlund said. “Today it would be considered cruel and unusual punishment for those small kids with little meat on their bones.”
His final five years from 1968 to 1972 were spent life guarding only. Swim lessons were moved indoors to a new middle school pool after the Washington School building burned down in the spring of 1967. The new YMCA pool became available in 1972.
“Fergus Falls was a great community to grow in,” Edlund said. “I continue to have such good memories of the years I spent lifeguarding at Pebble Lake.”