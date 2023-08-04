Barrels

Two old beer barrels (kegs) used at Pebble Lake to rope off the swimming area were later converted into end tables by Joe Edlund.

 Submitted Joe Edlund

Joe Edlund, Fergus Falls High School Class of 1957, was a lifeguard at Pebble Lake in the 1960s when the swimming area was roped off with old wooden beer barrels anchored in the corners. The kegs came from the old Fergus Falls Brewery Co. Inc.



