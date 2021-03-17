For decades, A Center for the Arts (AC4TA) has been raising funds toward the renovation of their late 1980s-era lobby and restrooms. Thanks to those funds in conjunction with grants and donations, they are nearing the finish line for necessary funding to accomplish the renovation, which exceeds the $80,000 price point.
“Opened in 1921, we are celebrating 100 years at our location and want to have the project completed when we reopen our doors for all our patrons,” shared AC4TA executive director Michael Burgraff.
The project will expand the women’s restroom from two stalls to four and convert both restrooms to a touch-free environment. The renovation will decrease wait time for the women’s restroom during intermission, where there has historically been a long line waiting to use the facilities. The lobby will open up some space by removing partial walls and resituating the concessions area. Both the lobby and the restrooms will get a fresh, updated look as well.
In order to generate the remaining funds necessary, AC4TA is hosting a renovation telethon on Saturday, March 20 from 1-9 p.m. Telethons are time-consuming, but have little actual cost, allowing all funds raised to go toward the renovation project. Sixteen artists from across the country are donating 20 minutes of their time, allowing AC4TA to offer eight hours of entertainment via Facebook Live. Artists are as follows:
1 p.m. — Dayton Hollow
1:30 p.m. — Bo Anderson
2 p.m. — Conor Lee
2:30 p.m. — Holly Gutzmer
3 p.m. — Kendal Nygaard
3:30 p.m. — Jolene Osander
4 p.m. — Aimee Nordlund & Nieces
4:30 p.m. — Wendy, Linda & David
5 p.m. — Craig & Kaele Peterson
5:30 p.m. — David Strom
6 p.m. — David Stoddard
6:30 p.m. — John McAndrew
7 p.m. — Harmonious Wail
7:30 p.m. — Richard Tostenson
8 p.m. — Pavlo
8:30 p.m. — Aimee Nordlund
“Donations can be made at any time from now through the telethon and even beyond on our website, Facebook page, mail a donation, or call during the telethon,” said Burgraff. “Make sure to tune in and tell all your friends! Thank you!”
AC4TA’s website, which contains a link to their Facebook page, is available at fergusarts.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.