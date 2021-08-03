Vergas — The 12th annual Ole’s Ride is Aug. 21. The event is in memory of Richard “Ole” Barten, who died from cancer in February 2011. Hospice of the Red River Valley cared for Ole during his last months, and the family wanted to use the event as a way to give back to an organization that cares for so many families in the area. All proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Preregistration and a bike show will be held on Aug. 20 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Billy’s Corner Bar in Vergas. Registration continues on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. with the ride through Minnesota lakes country leaving at noon on Aug. 21.
The cost is $25 per bike, $15 for an additional rider, and includes a T-shirt, meal and chances at door prizes at each stop. A meal, silent auction and live music by Matt Aakre and The Dirty Little Secret follow the ride. To register for the ride, contact Jessica Sonnenberg at 218-849-8995 or jessicasonnenberg@team-ind.com.
For more information, visit the Ole’s Ride Facebook page.
