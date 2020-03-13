The Lenten Fish Fry at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church is a go for Friday evening at 207 North Vine Street in Fergus Falls.

The fish fry is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Last Friday’s fish fry drew 400 to 450 guests according to organizer Steve King.

King said that a decision will be made soon regarding the three remaining fish fries which are slated for March 20, March 27 and April 3.

Many events drawing large crowds have been canceled this week in Minnesota in attempts to contain the highly-contagious coronavirus.

 

