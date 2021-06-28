Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church (OLV) Stewardship Committee is hosting a free outdoor showing of “The Chosen” series at the church on Wednesday’s beginning July 7. The events will begin at 8:30 p.m. with the film rolling at 9:30 p.m.
“We thought it would be a good way to open our doors to the community and showcase the good news about Jesus’ ministry,” shared committee member Patrick Tuel, who explained that the series is a realistic take on the ministry of Jesus through gospel stories. “The creators have really brought the scriptures to life in an authentic way,” he stated, highlighting that “The Chosen” is the largest crowd funded TV production in history with a pay-it-forward model that allows people to access the show with a free application in multiple languages across the globe.
Attendees can bring their own chairs for outdoor seating, or they can view from their vehicles with audio available through an FM radio station. Concessions will be available and drawings will take place for show merchandise. All monetary proceeds will benefit “The Chosen” pay-it-forward program and OLV school.
