The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate the strange and sudden death of Encarncion Gutierrez Quixan in Ashby.
The 28-year-old accused of three felonies in connection with the apparent murder, Victor Manuel Marales, will be represented by counsel Monday, Jan. 4 in an omnibus hearing conducted before Eighth District Judge Amy Doll in Elbow Lake. Representing the state will be Grant County attorney, Justin Robert Anderson. The court has appointed Derek Wayne Ganzhorn to lead the defense.
The 1:15 p.m. hearing will be held on an interactive video feed before Doll. Marales has been in custody since Dec. 2 at the Douglas County Jail in Alexandria. He is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and one felony count of arson in the first degree.
The question of why Marales killed Quixen is still unanswered.
“There is no clear motive established at this time,” Haberer said. “The sorry part about it is that a young lady was killed.”
On the morning of Dec. 2, Haberer traveled to the small community of Ashby after receiving a call from a friend of Marales’. According to court records, the caller indicated Marales was acting very strange. Haberer located Marales but had trouble communicating with him due to a language barrier.
“I honestly thought I was dealing with a mental health issue,” Haberer said Wednesday.
The person who had called Haberer said Marales told him through an interpreter that he had set fire to an apartment building at 102 W. Main St., where he lived and alluded to the possibility that someone was in the apartment.
Haberer took Marales to the second floor of the apartment building where they found an active fire in Apartment 2 where Marales lived. The apartment building’s occupants were alerted and all escaped harm.
After firefighters from Ashby, Elbow Lake and Dalton extinguished the fire, one of them who had been inside the apartment reported to law enforcement that he had found the body of a woman who had apparently been assaulted. The woman was later identified as Quixen, who shared the apartment with Marales.
Questioned by BCA special agent Robert Santoro and Grant County Deputy Jonathan Danner, Marales admitted to bludgeoning Quixen with a dumbbell while she slept. He also admitted to starting the fire afterward.
Maralas worked at TCF Poultry in Ashby according to Haberer and is from Central America. Court records have established that the defendant was also known as Roberto Vasquez Jr.
The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is 40 years in prison. The arson charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or a $20,000 fine.
