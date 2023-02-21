JoAnn Bowman, formerly of Fergus Falls, took a journey with 14 other volunteers to the mountains of Honduras recently for a life-changing mission trip.
El Sembrador is a school where Bowman's brother Mike and his wife Karen Johannes have served as short-term missionaries 14 times.
“My older brother and his wife went to Honduras to a school in the Olancho Department, close to Catacamas. The first time they went there was in the 1980’s, coming back multiple times over the years. So I heard about this from them,” said Bowman.
Bowman stated through her brother’s church in Prior Lake, Friendship Church, she learned that they would be taking another trip in February and decided she would like to go. She said planning began in the fall of 2022. The trip took place Feb. 8 through 18.
“There were about three or four projects, we had several contractors along. They laid a lot of cement sidewalks and they worked on a road for the buses that would come in to drop students off at the school. Some roof repairs were done by the men and teenagers of the group. The ladies did landscaping and we set up the English books that were in their bilingual elementary school."
Bowman said El Sembrador is a Christian school that was started in 1954 by a farmer, Don Hawk. He had a vision that he was called to do this in Honduras. Currently around 300 children are enrolled, Pre-Kindergarten through grade 10. Bowman explained that grade 10 is when they graduate in Honduras.
“They have about 50 boys that are residential students, they house them. Through the years my brother has been involved with helping construct a lot of the buildings,” said Bowman.
The need is great, with very little infrastructure.
“The majority of the residents in the area live in abject poverty. No running water, no sewers and some electricity. I visited a public school in an adjacent village that was within walking distance of El Sembrador. There were trenches that were utilized as open sewers. It mystifies the mind,” said Bowman.
Bowman said in that particular village they didn’t even have a cistern for water.
“These people walk over to El Sembrador, which has a very deep well, and they fill their jugs and containers there. It’s really sobering compared to how we live in Minnesota,” said Bowman.
There is a farm at the school as well. It is what is used to support the school. They raise corn and hogs. Bowman said that in the Olancho Department there are also a lot of cattle operations.
“There’s ranchers and people riding horses a lot. It’s kind of like the old wild west in some ways,” added Bowman.
Bowman said they also had a lot of shacks alongside the road and they would sell produce they had grown.
World Gospel Mission runs the mission trips and assembles volunteers for various projects when they arrive.
For more information about the El Sembrador School or how you can help financially, visit: wgm.org/project/elsembrador