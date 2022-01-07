Started in 2017, the Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) Artist Cohort program, funded by the MN Legacy Fund, brings artists from throughout the region together to enhance their artistic work and help artists achieve their professional goals.
During the 10 month program, selected artists are able access workshops and coaching, participate in networking opportunities, work on publicity such as website development and social media management and access support for grant writing.
Four of the talented artists that participated in the Artist Cohort of 2020-21 will soon see their work displayed in the Charles Beck Gallery at the M State Campus in Fergus Falls. The featured artists are mixed media artist Kandace Creel Falcon of Erhard, ceramic artist Michael Burgraff of Fergus Falls, water-medium artist Nancy XiaoRong Valentine of Fergus Falls and mixed media artist Carmen McCullough of Detroit Lakes.
“This is the second time we have featured the work of LRAC Cohort participants,” shared ceramics instructor and art curator for M State, Lori Charest, in a release. “One of the missions of the Charles Beck Gallery is to give emerging artists the opportunity to exhibit, and this is a fine group of artists with a wide variety of work. They have participated in the cohort via Zoom, so this is a great time for them all to be together.”
The exhibit will run Jan. 10-Feb. 24 and will be open during regular campus hours which are Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
On the last day of the exhibit, Feb. 24, the exhibit will conclude with an artists’ reception in Legacy Hall from 1-3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone