It’s a trend happening around the state. Law enforcement organizations pulling their School Resource Officers (SROs) out of schools due to limits on what law enforcement can do in certain situations with students.
In Otter Tail County, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the SRO program at the Underwood School.
According to a post on Facebook from Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons, “The program suspension is a result of changes in laws regarding the ability of an agent of the school, which includes the SRO, to handle certain situations. We will continue to work with Underwood School Administration as well as state legislators to work towards clarification or modification to the law.”
An omnibus education bill (HF 2497), that was passed in the 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session made changes to MN Statutes 121A.58 & 121A.582. The statutes now contain new language restricting the SRO’s ability to respond to situations. The new law does not allow a SRO to use appropriate reasonable force to remove a disruptive student, a student who is damaging property or a student that is creating an unsafe environment unless the student poses a threat of bodily harm or death.
“When reasonable force would be allowed due to a threat of bodily harm or death, certain holds and restraints are now prohibited. Use of Force incidents by SROs are very rare, but, when necessary, SROs need to be able to take control of a situation to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” stated Fitzgibbons.
As the sheriff’s office is making this move, Fitzgibbons stressed in the post that safety will still be top priority, they just won't have a deputy at the school.
“The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the safety of our schools and the School Resource Officer Program, and will remain to have a patrol presence in or near the school. My goal is to have the SRO Program resume at the Underwood School as soon as possible. These new laws only apply to SROs assigned to the school. Deputies that are not assigned to the school or in the capacity of an SRO are not affected by the new laws and will respond accordingly,” added Fitzgibbons.
Others weighing on the issue include State Rep. Jeff Backer, (R-Browns Valley), who said he shares growing concerns over how changes in state law made earlier this year could compromise safety in Minnesota schools. Backer said this change will have serious ramifications on school safety for students, teachers and staff.
“Safety and security in our schools is a top priority for parents, teachers, students, law enforcement and local leaders," said Backer. "This is an issue that could be easily addressed if Gov. Walz and Democrats would join us in calling for a special session to fix this statutory language. Inexplicably, they refuse to do so and continue to listen to radical, anti-police activists instead of the concerned voices of parents. Without swift action to clear up any ambiguity, the safety of our students and staff is threatened as they begin the new academic year."
Rep. Tom Murphy (R-Underwood) and Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls), along with Backer met with area law enforcement and school officials on Aug. 31 to discuss the law that is causing the removal of SROs from public schools.
“Resource Officers play a pivotal role in keeping our students and staff safe,” Murphy said. “They build a rapport in the school community that helps put students on the path to success. We need the governor to call a special session so we can all come back to St. Paul and fix this immediately.”
Rasmusson believes that DFL members were aware of the implications of the policy change.
“Until our law enforcement agencies receive clarity on this new law, even more of our school resource officer programs will be suspended,” Senator Rasmusson said. “Democrats fully understood that this policy change would restrict what our SROs do in schools, and we are now seeing the consequences of their actions. Our SROs are critical to ensuring a safe learning environment for our students, and we must find an immediate solution that allows them to do their jobs effectively. I will continue to work with our local law enforcement and school districts as we find a solution that ensures the safety of our students, teachers, school administrators and staff.”
All three requested in a letter to Gov. Walz, to consider a special session to make necessary changes to the law.
Daily Journal Media left a voicemail for Underwood School Superintendent Jeff Wilson, who did not respond prior to press time, for a comment on what impact the law might have on his district.