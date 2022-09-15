Deputy Landon Saewert with the water patrol mainly focuses on aquatic invasive species (AIS) compliance. Saewert said keeping clean water is a big issue.
“If they keep clean water in their vehicle with bait after coming off the lake. What people will do is they will go out in their watercraft with their minnows or leeches then when they come off the water by law they have to have fresh water to replace old minnow water with. You can’t legally transport that water that was out with you in the boat. You can’t transport that on the roadway,” said Saewert.
Funding from the AIS task force provides the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the means to employ an aquatic invasive species (AIS) prevention program deputy who is trained to enforce AIS laws. The AIS deputy patrols public water accesses, enforces AIS laws and provides law enforcement assistance to Otter Tail County watercraft inspectors.
“Obviously if something else happens outside that time, we would respond as well. (Such as) helping search and rescue,” said Saewert.
Saewert also works with safety aspects and said that there are some recurring issues in OTC.
“What I see a problem with a lot is the underage use of jet skis,” stated Saewert.
Boating while intoxicated (BWI) is another issue Saewert said he deals with fairly regularly.
“My main focus this year has been BWI’s. When people are getting off work, it’s Friday afternoon — driving around and drinking and operating a boat. Which is legal. You can legally drive a boat while consuming an alcoholic beverage as long as you’re not over that .08 . This year I’ve had two so far. It becomes an issue when they go above that legal limit,” said Saewert.
The water patrol has a lot of lakes to patrol in OTC —1,048 lakes to be exact. With over a thousand lakes and a significant increase in the population over the summer months, water patrol deputies are an essential service.
Usually from May to November the water patrol is out. An additional 230 hours are provided by a yearly federal boating grant in which deputies work overtime hours on the weekends.
It is important to point out that water patrol deputies are not licensed peace officers. However, deputies do receive boat and water regulation training, first aid and CPR certification as well as search and rescue training. Deputies also participate in the public safety dive team operations and training events.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons shared the importance of water patrol on local lakes, “Their presence on the water is key to keeping all water activities safe. They will respond to any watercraft emergencies including accidents and any complaints or issues that occur on the water.”
Troy Lee, a teacher and member of the water patrol team for 16 years, shared a memorable moment from his work. “A few years ago, we had a call from a pontoon on a large lake after dark. The boat's motor had quit and there were 3 elderly couples on board. With no lights on the boat, it was not easy to locate but after a while, we found the pontoon and they were so appreciative! We towed the boat back to their cabin and everyone was OK.”
Through education and enforcement, the goal of the program is to make sure those that use the lakes can enjoy them, regardless of the water activity. In 2022, Deputies Dave Weiss, Jeff Moon, Brian Hovland, Ethan Soland, Derek Meyer and Jared Hotakainen were all teachers or retired teachers.
Weiss, a retired teacher who has served as a water patrol deputy for 41 years, states, “We are there to help keep our waters safe for everyone and hope they enjoy being on the waters of our county as much as we do.” After many years of serving in this role, he says he still enjoys the interaction with the people on the lakes.