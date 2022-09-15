ON THE WATER

Members of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office patrol the waters in 2022. 

 submitted

Deputy Landon Saewert with the water patrol mainly focuses on aquatic invasive species (AIS) compliance. Saewert said keeping clean water is a big issue.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?