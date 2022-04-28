Lake Alice may become a lot cleaner if a newly formed technology company can convince the state legislature to fund an amendment for a device that will improve water quality.
The proposal was presented to the Fergus Falls City Council as a late agenda item at the Apr. 27 Committee of the Whole meeting. According to Clarence Johnson with Water Quality 3D, the system promotes beneficial shifts in the equilibrium of a body of water without the addition of chemicals.
Johnson further stated that the proprietary technology utilizes a flow through water treatment system to enhance and restore water quality. The system was tested at Minneopa Creek which, according to the Minnesota River Basin Data Center, begins in western Blue Earth County near Lieberg Lake and meanders eastward before falling over 40 feet at the state park and finally flowing into the Minnesota River. Water Quality 3D says their device initiated and provided a buffering effect.
Dan Larson, longtime government affairs specialist and a partner in Water Quality 3D, which is a newly formed business incorporated earlier this year for the purpose of marketing an emerging water quality treatment technology, stated that they have demonstrated “some really remarkable results” when applied to address some of the states’ most stubborn water quality issues and even aquatic invasive species issues that are facing state and local governments.
State Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen, who has taken an interest in this technology, directed Larson to draft an amendment that appropriates $250,000 to four projects and three local governments. Two to the county of Blue Earth, one to Pipestone County, and one to the city of Fergus Falls.
In searching for the best lakes to try it out on, Larson said that they were looking for primarily low oxygen and high algae water bodies in the region. Representatives with the company checked it out, and as Larson indicated, it is a project right in their wheelhouse.
Larson emphasized that the goal is to tackle the algae concerns in Lake Alice, and also stated that the state funded grant for the project will provide funding for water monitoring and testing and may include non-chemical treatment technologies.
“I think it’s important to note also that our strategy as a company did not include going to the state for funds. It’s nothing we had any intent to do. It’s nothing that was in our game plan. How did Sen. Ingebrigtsen get involved? Several years ago before I was with the group he witnessed an installation. He asked this year for an update. We provided that update to him in his office about a month and a half ago. That’s when he told me to draft the amendment,” said Larson.
Larson went on to request a letter of support from the city and also advised the city to reach out to Sen. Ingebrigtsen himself and have him address any questions the council would have.
Ingebrigtsen said the amendment would be attached to the LCCMR, or Legislative Environmental Fund. Ingebrigtsen said he is really excited about the technology.
“I’ve seen some of the success it has had. They’re using it in agriculture too. They’re filtering water for the cows in these large tanks, and they’re actually producing more milk — it’s amazing. If this kind of technology can be utilized with some of these small polluted lakes and streams, why not give it a shot?” said Ingebrigtsen.
Another item presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting was a presentation from Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) CEO Kent Mattson detailing some of their strategic planning, as well as other initiatives, and the impact the organization is having in the community. Mattson stated that their new mission statement, “Partner to enrich life through health,” speaks of their values, which include excellence, being person-centered, collaborative stewardship, integrity, respect and innovations.
In other developments, Gate City Bank presented a check to the city for $1 million for the Neighborhood Impact Program. Through the program, Gate City Bank has allocated a total of $12 million to spread out between partnering cities across North Dakota and central Minnesota to revitalize mature neighborhoods.