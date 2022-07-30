A story by biweekly columnist, Ozzie Tollefson, hit the pages of Daily Journal on July 13. The story was about Tollefson’s adventure with his Underwood mail carrier, Brenda Christopherson, whose vehicle broke down in his yard. Tollefson proceeded to drive Christopherson around her 102-mile mail route.
The article, titled “Being a good samaritan to Brenda, the Underwood mail gal,” caught the attention of Kevin Wallevand, WDAY-TV reporter out of Fargo. Wallevand thought the piece would make a good television story and, as they say, the rest is history ... well, almost!
On Thursday morning, Kevin and his cameraman met with Christopherson and Tollefson in Underwood to take footage of the mail route around rural roads north of Underwood. The two-man crew even used a drone with a camera mounted to get aerial footage during the drive.
”We were both honored and pleased, that through TV exposure, more people would learn about the hard work and dedication of the postal workers,” shared Tollefson. “Winter weather can make mail delivery difficult. A lot of people take their work for granted.”
The completed piece will be aired on WDAY-TV, Fargo’s ABC channel, on Aug. 1, at 6 p.m.
