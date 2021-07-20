MORRIS — The following area students have been named to dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Morris for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system, with no incomplete or unsatisfactory grades.

 Megan Carlson, Battle Lake

 Lydia Mann, Fergus Falls

 Madison Kugler-Hoekstra, Underwood

