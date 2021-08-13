Jacklin Steege has been named as the new executive director of United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties, and is already on the job. Replacing longtime executive director, Mary Phillipe, Steege is stepping into the role with an extensive background in public service, most recently with the Red Cross.
Currently a resident of Bertha, Steege has had about 10 years experience working with nonprofit organizations, specifically with Red Cross disaster services. Her goal is to continue helping the communities within Otter Tail and Wadena counties, but in a different capacity. Going from house fires and disasters to helping improve people’s lives and helping them improve their quality of life.
“My initial goal with this is just to learn about the many programs United Way offers, and try to fill my head with everything Mary has done and accomplished over the past 18 years, and try to identify any gaps in services that the organization has missed, and things that the organization has done so far, and really learn the ropes in these first few months,” Steege said. “The environment is changing out there, and we need to continue to try to do what we can to grow and stay ahead with the community and what the community needs are.”
Steege added one of the issues they’re facing are the rising numbers of COVID cases in the two counties.
“How do we continue to navigate that situation and provide the best support? What does that look like for families? I think the economic impact that this has had and continues to have on the families, as well as the mental health aspects it has had, and will continue to have on families in the county, especially the children is extremely significant,” she said. “People have been so isolated and want to go out in the community, what can we do to help navigate that for them?”
Stuff the Bus is a program that is just wrapping up with most schools in the county getting underway soon. The initiative provides backpacks donated with supplies that are filled for children of families in need in Otter Tail County. This year the program is helping over 600 students.
Students in Wadena County are assisted by MAHUBE-OTWA for Stuff the Bus.
“We know the need will always be there, but it is more crucial now than ever, along with COVID-19, but we’ve also had a really bad drought this year, it has affected a lot of farm families in both counties and what is that going to do? What kind of impact is that going to have?” Steege said.
Another initiative United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties undertake is the “Weekend Feeding Backpack Program.” United Way along with numerous community partners work together to coordinate many feeding backpack programs for students in Otter Tail and Wadena counties. Most programs go from K-6, but some go all the way to 12th grade. The initiative places food in backpacks each Friday in all of its school districts.
Steege said she is most looking forward to meeting community members and leaders and just regular families and individuals, and getting their input and working with donors of any size, whether individual or corporate, to provide Otter Tail and Wadena counties with the guidance needed to navigate through these difficult times.
Visit United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties on their website at uwotw.org, or call them at 1-877-457-2185 or 218-736-5147. The Otter Tail County office is located at
120 E. Washington Ave., in Fergus Falls.
