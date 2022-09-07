Avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu refers to the disease caused by infection with avian influenza Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds across the globe and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. While these viruses do not typically infect humans, sporadic infections with bird flu viruses have occurred.
With the early teal and goose seasons kicking off this past holiday weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging hunters and those taking to the field to adhere to proper precautions when handling harvested birds.
“Waterfowl hunters can take steps to minimize the risk of spreading the virus,” said Michelle Carstensen, the wildlife health program supervisor for the DNR. “We’re already getting reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild and domestic birds before fall, so the virus is currently present in Minnesota.”
Although the virus presents humans with a low risk of infection, it is important to avoid any contact with suspected sick birds and to be mindful that the disease can be transported by hunting equipment used in the field. Hunters who also maintain backyard poultry operations are advised to plan for added biosecurity measures to keep flocks healthy and safe.
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service recommends field dressing and preparing game outdoors or in well-ventilated areas along with wearing rubber or disposable gloves when handling and cleaning game. They also recommend thoroughly washing hands and anything encountering harvested birds along with ensuring that all game is cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before consumption.
Waterfowl hunters may see DNR staff at various boat landings and launches throughout the season where voluntary sampling for avian influenza will be taking place. More information about current seasons, regulations, and bird flu can be found at the following: dnr.state.mn.us.
