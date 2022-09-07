Proper precautions

Hunters are advised to exercise proper precautions when handling waterfowl this season as bird flu has been observed in various duck populations within the state. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

Avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu refers to the disease caused by infection with avian influenza Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds across the globe and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. While these viruses do not typically infect humans, sporadic infections with bird flu viruses have occurred.



