Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that Peney Cakes will be expanding their services to include a mobile cupcake truck. This reality was once a dream for owner Jeney Christensen when she first decided to become an entrepreneur. Starting in a temporary pop-up shop next to Sugarbomb in downtown Fergus Falls, Christensen has taken her vision and transformed it into a fully sustainable business.
“If you are an entrepreneur and are thinking of dipping your toes into doing retail business in some way, starting with a pop-up shop is one of the best ways to do so. The low-cost, low-commitment operation allowed me to really learn what worked for my business without having to take out huge loans or dip into my operational funds more than I was comfortable with,” Christensen stated.
However, her success did not come without obstacles.
“I swear I have threatened to shut the whole bakery down at least twice a month since I started the whole thing in 2018,” Christensen joked in a recent interview.
She went on to speak about the challenges entrepreneurs face when pursuing their dreams, “It can be hard as an entrepreneur to ask for help a lot of the time; there is this myth of fierce independence that permeates business ownership that really is just that — a myth.”
Christensen referred to individuals like NeTia Bauman at GFF, the Hastings family with Sugarbomb, Jan and Chris Werkau at Creative Handmade Goods, Chelsey Beilhartzwith Sweetie’s, Mayor Ben Schierer, and countless other people who have helped her through the process.
GFF managing director, NeTia Bauman said, “Jeney exemplifies what it takes to be a genuine entrepreneur — she sought advice, followed a plan, built her market base and created a demand while maintaining patience and grit throughout the process,” she continued, “it’s not just about making your dream come true, its laying the groundwork to ensure long-term success, and Peney Cakes is on that track.”
When Christensen started Peney Cakes she viewed her dream of a cupcake trailer as a five-year plan. One year later, that dream is coming true. The official launch for the cupcake trailer will be Aug. 27 with a ribbon cutting in the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce parking lot at 11:30 a.m., and there will be a free cupcake to the first 30 people in attendance. In addition, Christensen will host a grand-opening event on Aug. 28 at Fergus Brewing Company starting at 3:30 p.m. The Peney Cakes cupcake trailer will primarily serve cupcakes, brownies and cookies. Follow Peney Cakes on Facebook @peney.cakes or their website peneycakes.com for hours, menu selection, and when the cupcake trailer will be making an appearance near you.
