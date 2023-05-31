OUTBREAK

According to the Board of Animal Health, currently, 31 cases have been reported in Hennepin County alone, while Ramsay has two and Anoka, Carver and Dakota has just one a piece.

 Submitted KYLIE BERNHARDT

While no local cases have been reported, canine flu is on the rise in the Twin Cities and in other states. The recent cases have sparked enough concern that the Minnesota Board of Animal Health (MnBAH) has issued new guidance for pet owners to combat community spread of the canine influenza virus



