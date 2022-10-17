Healthcare costs across the board are steadily increasing, putting more older folks in a precarious position
From rising prescription drug prices along with insurance deductibles, it’s getting harder and harder to navigate the system, to know if an individual or couple can afford to pay for services out of pocket. If a person has a pre-existing condition and needs additional services it can further complicate the process.
Melissa Dahl, Otter Tail County’s coordinator on aging, said individuals need to know all their options.
“Health care, in general, is expensive. That doesn’t change as we age. Typically, the premiums and prescriptions tend to be the most expensive and do change from year to year. This is also why I encourage people to meet with me, or someone who can review their options and see if there are better options out there for them. This year, however, the part B premium is going down a bit,” said Dahl.
Dahl also says that one of the biggest challenges and expenses for most families is navigating coverage for the long term care of a loved one and there are changes coming.
“One of the biggest changes that I see is that people are living longer and running out of money. For example, I’ve seen people living in their 90’s that are needing to apply for assistance after using all their own resources to help pay for their care. Other issues are the general staffing shortage at care facilities and home health agencies. Families if able are stepping in to help fill in the gaps. Nursing and caregiving are very important and necessary careers,” said Dahl.
According to a CNBC report from Fidelity Investments, a 65 year old couple retiring in 2022 will spend an average $315,000 in health-care and medical expenses in their retirement, which is 5% higher than last year.
Mickey Rohde, Jr., CIC, CISR of Rohde Insurance Services said the plans can vary.
“The Medicare options for the clients in Minnesota are really seeing a pretty minimal increase or really a lot of the plans are staying at the same premium as last year. For example, I have an advantage plan with Humana that’s going down a dollar. A number of Blue Cross plans are going up a smaller percentage, maybe somewhere in the 5 to 10% range. Nationally they’re talking about a 25% increase, we are not seeing that for our clients on a maturity basis at all, “ said Rohde.
So do cheaper premiums and plans offer less coverage? Rohde said it depends on many factors.
“There’s 24 drug plans for my clients that are available for my clients in Otter Tail County. Those are stand-alone drug plans. They are in conjunction with a supplement. A supplement is the Part C, or the health part, and Part D is the drug plan, but there’s 24 drug plans available, so there’s a ton of options out there. On those 24 plans I’m seeing premiums that are lower than last year. The lowest one in the state is $4.70, and then they go up from there. Did Humana go down a dollar because they took away some coverage? The loaded answer would be no. Did they take away a few? Yes, but did they make their plan better in different ways, yes,” said Rohde.
Rohde further explained that the drug plans are tailored to the individual situation.
“Medicare does have a system. We can go on the Medicare’s website and input a person’s medications and the system will rank the drug plans from number one to 24 for who is best for the individuals and the medication they are taking. With that system it is really good for us to be able to help our clients in terms of what would be the best for the individual for next year,” said Rohde.
It is always a good idea to check your plan from year to year as your needs and plans do change. There are new changes for Medicare this year, for example, premiums will be lower on Medicare Part B and assistance may be available to lower insulin prices. But how does Medicare help with coverage? Dahl explained.
“Medicare was never intended to provide 100% coverage. This is why people are encouraged to get a Medicare Advantage plan, A Medicare Medigap plan or to see if they qualify for assistance based on income and assets through human services. I can assist with comparing advantage and part D plans. For those interested in Medigap plans they would need to see an insurance broker which there are several good brokers locally willing to meet with individuals,” emphasized Dahl.
Dahl will be giving a Medicare 101 presentation, on Nov. 2, at 9 a.m., at Perham City Hall.
If you are unable to attend, Dahl is available on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Health office at 118 Main Avenue North in New York Mills. She will be available on Wednesdays through Dec. 7. She also has office hours in Fergus Falls at the Government Services Center.
To schedule an appointment or for more information call 218-998-8371 or email mdahl@co.ottertail.mn.us or visit medicare.gov.