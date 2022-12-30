Multiple healthcare organizations in Otter Tail County have shared that, like the rest of the state of Minnesota, respiratory illnesses are spiking throughout the county.
With some cases of COVID-19 still leading to hospitalization, influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have seen record-rates.
In November, Lake Region Healthcare Walk-In Clinic nurse practitioner, Joel Anderson, stated: "I’ve personally seen over 60 cases of influenza A already this year.”
“Many of the respiratory panels we run are coming back with two or three positive infections concurrently,” Anderson said, adding that failure to wear a mask when sick is aiding in the spread of these illnesses.
As of Dec. 22, RSV and influenza levels at Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena were sitting at a positivity rate of 35% — on par with state-level statistics.
The high rates of RSV and influenza are leading to a strain on healthcare systems — a decrease in the number of available hospital beds available. The lack of hospital beds results in difficulty to elevate the level of care necessary in critical scenarios.
Tri-County Healthcare is urging the public to take reasonable precautions, including staying home when ill and limited interaction with individual with cold-like symptoms. They are also suggesting avoiding crowds and wearing a mask while in public and receiving an influenza vaccine.
"This season’s influenza vaccine is a good match to the strains circulating this year," shared OTC public health director, Jody Lien. "Vaccination helps prevent infection and can also prevent serious outcomes in people who get vaccinated but still get sick with flu. Now is a good time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already."
Lien also stressed the importance of washing your hands and covering a cough to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
LRH has seen a number of people presenting to the clinic requesting COVID-19 or influenza testing immediately after experiencing symptoms, but explained that symptoms of illness must be present for 36-48 hours before accurate testing can occur. This is true for at-home testing as well.
Those experiencing symptoms are encouraged to rest and manage their symptoms at home so long as they aren't severe.
"A person does not need to have a definite diagnosis of which virus they have since the same recommendations and usual course of illness apply for all,” Anderson clarified.
In the case of severe onset of symptoms, sick individuals should seek medical care.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone