It could be a good thing to some who run businesses who can deduct the costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.
In a release, the Internal Revenue Service states that since Jan. 1, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans, pickups or panel trucks) will be 65.5 cents per mile driven for business use, up 3 cents from the midyear increase setting the rate for the second half of 2022.
Rodger Heaton, of Heaton Tax Accounting in Fergus Falls, said it was mostly due to rising fuel costs: “The government gives a per diem amount per mile that’s driven, a standard mileage rate and they break it down usually by year. Every year it typically goes up because gas prices are also going up. What happened in 2022 when gas was reaching almost $4.50 a gallon (in some places around the country) and the Government Services Agency (GSA) who sets the rates decided they needed to do a mid-year increase in 2022 from 58.5 to 62.5 cents. Now in 2023, the standard mileage rate is at 65.5 cents a mile, so it’s up even more for 2023."
Heaton said it's all that same standard rate when deducting them for business mileage.
The IRS also said that it will also be 22 cents per mile driven for medical or moving purposes for qualified active-duty members of the Armed Forces, consistent with the increased midyear rate set for the second half of 2022.
For charitable organizations, it will be 14 cents per mile driven in service of charitable organizations; the rate is set by statute and remains unchanged from 2022.
The rates also apply to electric and hybrid-electric automobiles, as well as gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles.
The standard mileage rate for business use is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile. The rate for medical and moving purposes is based on the variable costs.
It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot claim a miscellaneous itemized deduction for unreimbursed employee travel expenses. Taxpayers also cannot claim a deduction for moving expenses, unless they are members of the Armed Forces on active duty moving under orders to a permanent change of station.
In their release, the IRS also notes that taxpayers always have the option of calculating the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than using the standard mileage rates.
They also say that taxpayers can use the standard mileage rate but generally must opt to use it in the first year the car is available for business use. Then, in later years, they can choose either the standard mileage rate or actual expenses. Leased vehicles must use the standard mileage rate method for the entire lease period (including renewals) if the standard mileage rate is chosen.
For more information about the mileage deduction see your accountant or visit irs.gov/newsroom/irs-issues-standard-mileage-rates-for-2023-business-use-increases-3-cents-per-mile.