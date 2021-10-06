A major overhaul and revamp of NP Park near downtown Fergus Falls is closer to becoming a reality. Volunteers say the new playground is being planned to be an inclusive, and ADA compliant playground designed for all children, as well as providing new learning options for children, young and older, too. They have called it Project Play: NP Park.
Project Play is partnering with the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis and the city of Fergus Falls with the goal of upgrading NP Park. The organization envisions it to be a magnet for families to spend an afternoon. The tentative supplier of the new equipment is Landscape Structures from Delano. The total price tag for everything included is estimated at $500,000.
Sarah Duffy with the Noon Kiwanis, who are spearheading the project said, “A recent fundraising event held at NP Park was a great success. Hundreds of community members were in attendance, raising almost $7,000 towards the purchase of a zipline. In addition to raising money, it was great to see so many community members show up for a positive cause."
Duffy also explained the city lacks playgrounds that have equipment for children with disabilities and she hopes the project can meet the needs of those children.
So far, the city has committed $200,000. They have received approximately $200,000 in private donations, leaving about $100,000 left to fundraise. A recent community fundraiser raised a total of $8,026. The goal is to complete fundraising by early 2022. Businesses that sponsored the event included FM Bank, InVision Eye Care, Protection Pros, East Silent Lake Resort and M-R Sign.
As for the project timeline, the existing equipment will be removed this fall with work beginning to raise the footprint of the playground. The remaining portions of the park will remain a storm water basin, however, the footprint of the playground itself is going to be raised to avoid flooding of the new playground. Work will resume with installation of the new equipment in the spring of 2022.
Donations can be sent via cash or check to the city of Fergus Falls, 112 Washington Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537 with a memo that it is for NP Park.
