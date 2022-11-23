Bell Bank is promoting three Fergus Falls bankers to new leadership positions.
After more than 15 years leading the company’s Fergus Falls branch, Jeff Stanislawski will take on a new leadership role starting Jan. 1 in Bell’s specialty agriculture lending division as senior vice president and market development manager for Bell Bank Agriculture. Joining Bell in 2007 when the Fergus Falls branch opened, Stanislawski guided the location’s growth from the beginning to $165 million in assets.
“Jeff has consistently exhibited a talent for attracting new business and customers to the bank, and that will be his focus going forward – seeking opportunities throughout the central region, primarily involving agriculture and agribusiness,” explains Todd Zabel, Bell Bank’s senior vice president and community banking director.
“I’ve been in the ag banking world for 30 years, 25 of those being in the Fergus Falls market,” explains Stanislawski. “They’ve been great years and I’ve met a lot of good people. When I first got into the sector, there was a lot of learning that took place and a lot of effort towards building those lasting relationships.”
Along with this change, Bell Bank will promote commercial and agriculture banker Jerry Polejewski to Fergus Falls market president effective Jan. 1, 2023. Polejewski, who joined Bell in 2016, will work closely with the rest of the team at the bank to ensure Bell’s commercial and agriculture customers are taken care of during and after the transition in roles.
“At Bell Bank we’re really proud to be a part of this community,” comments Polejewski. “We’re really excited here for the changes and the new opportunities.”
Don Lacey will take on a new role as well beginning Jan. 1 as vice president and ag/commercial banker. Lacey has played an important role in managing agricultural credits in Fergus Falls and Wahpeton. He joined Bell in August 2021.
Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Fargo, N.D., Bell Bank (Member FDIC) is one of the nation’s largest family- and employee-owned banks, with more than $11 billion in assets and full-service banking locations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Arizona. Since 2008, Bell’s unique Pay It Forward initiative has empowered more than $24 million in employee giving to individuals, families and organizations in need.
