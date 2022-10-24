Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recently announced that the first payments from the historic $26 billion opioid settlements with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest opioid distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — have been sent to various Minnesota cities and counties. More than $6.6 million in settlement payments have been distributed throughout the state, following Minnesota’s historic December 2021 agreement between the state, cities and counties that detailed how the settlement funds will be allocated and used within the state.



