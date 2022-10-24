Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recently announced that the first payments from the historic $26 billion opioid settlements with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest opioid distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — have been sent to various Minnesota cities and counties. More than $6.6 million in settlement payments have been distributed throughout the state, following Minnesota’s historic December 2021 agreement between the state, cities and counties that detailed how the settlement funds will be allocated and used within the state.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, which anticipates $66 million to be paid this year, achieved complete participation from cities and counties in the settlements with distributors and Johnson & Johnson, thereby significantly accelerating the allocation of the payments.
In total, the settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other opioid distributors will bring more than $300 million into Minnesota to fight the opioid crisis over the next 18 years, 75% of which will go directly to Minnesota’s local communities to support treatment, prevention, recovery, harm reduction and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic. The remaining 25 percent will go to the State of Minnesota to be overseen and distributed by the Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council. The $300 million figure does not include additional tens of millions of dollars the state expects to receive from settlements with Purdue, Mallinckrodt, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Allergen, Endo or McKinsey, all of which will be dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis.
“Opioid settlement dollars are starting to flow to the Minnesota communities that need it most because they’ve been hurt the most,” Ellison said. “No amount of money will ever be enough to make up for the suffering the opioid companies caused, but the historic agreement we reached with every single Minnesota county and more than 140 cities means Minnesota is maximizing the dollars coming to the state to fight the epidemic. I want to thank the cities and counties for partnering with us to combat this crisis and also thank the legislature for passing on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis the Opioid Settlement Funds Bill I fought for which allows these funds to start flowing.
Jody Lien is the director of Otter Tail County Public Health and explains what this funding means for area residents: “Substance use, inclusive of opioids, has been identified as a health priority in our region for several years. Both public health and a broad network of healthcare and community partners have worked to address this over time.”
“All the work to date has been a step in the right direction for the health of our communities,” Lien explains. “Unfortunately, funding to sustain broad change and continue progress is lacking and this funding provides us with the opportunity to look at innovative solutions that we can apply at the local level to continue the work to address the opioid epidemic.”
Lien notes that OTC is primarily a rural county which presents a challenge regarding funding for public health concerns. Because of its large size, there is distance between cities, providers, resources, etc. which ultimately can impact access. In addition, some communities within OTC experience higher levels of poverty and low income, impacting access to services and supports as well.
While the challenges faced throughout OTC when it comes to opioid use and addiction are not unique to area, Lien mentions that nonfatal overdose and opioid overdose deaths are nonetheless impacting the community: “This isn’t something that has occurred overnight; our public health, human services, public safety departments, healthcare and behavioral health partners have witnessed and been responding to the challenges that opioid use and addiction have presented for several years.”
The Memorandum of Agreement in Minnesota identified public health departments to serve as the chief health strategist to identify, collaborate and respond to local issues as local governments decide how to leverage and disburse the recent opioid settlement funds.
“In our role, we will collaborate both internally with our human services, public safety, probation and county attorney’s office as well as externally with local healthcare providers, behavioral health providers, schools, treatment facilities, and community members in this work,” Lien says.
Currently, OTC intends to gather data and form an advisory council to seek broad feedback on strengths, areas of need and opportunities for growth in the lakes region. Through this collaboration, Lien’s office intends to work to identify innovative strategies that look at prevention, treatment and recovery, along with other strategies identified as evidence-based and best practices across the state and nation. There are key guiding principles that they will use to help guide their work to ensure they are looking at effective ways to use the opioid litigation funds. A big component of their work will then be to identify processes for applying for and approving funds.
More information pertaining to recent opioid settlement funds and their disbursal can be found at the following: ag.state.mn.us.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone