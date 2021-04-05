Luke Ledbetter was arrested Saturday by Fergus Falls police officers on a felony charge of aggravated robbery in the second degree in connection with a robbery at the Fergus Falls M & H Station.
The robbery took place March 26 at the South Cascade Street store.
The 40-year-old Ledbetter is being held in the Otter Tail County Jail.
