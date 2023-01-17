Law enforcement in Wahpeton, North Dakota, responded to reports of gunshots around 7:11 p.m. on Jan. 16. The location of the gunshots was the intersection of 11th Street North and Loy Avenue, near the Stern Sports Arena and mere blocks away form the high school.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, the Wahpeton Police Department released a statement declaring that responding officers found an injured male outside a vehicle across from Stern Sports Arena and started life saving measures. The male was transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Campus, Breckenridge, where he was pronounced deceased.
The male, identified as Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota, was reported by WDAY-TV as an individual known to law enforcement due to drug involvement. He reportedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds. His body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in St. Paul.
"At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident and no current danger to the public," stated the release from the Wahpeton Police Department. "This remains an active investigation."
A bullet hole was located by investigators in a nearby home following the incident. Those with additional information are encouraged to contact Det. Huard with the Wahpeton Police Department at 701-642-7722.
Wahpeton police are being assisted by the North Dakota BCI, Richland County Sheriff's Office, Breckenridge Police, Wilkin County Sheriff's Office and SEMCA Drug Task Force.
