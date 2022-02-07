Caroline Clarin’s parents were married in Fergus Falls in 1951. Though some of her older siblings were born there, Clarin’s family moved away from town before her birth. It wouldn’t be until years later that she and her wife, Sheril Raymond, would return to her family’s old home land. And with her, she would bring a mission and a suitcase of incredible stories.
Clarin has had a long career, starting in 1999, working for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
After spending 25 years working in southeast Wisconsin, in February 2009, she began an incredible journey, taking her all the way to Afghanistan.
From 2003-12, there were opportunities for USDA employees to go to Afghanistan or Iraq and work as agricultural advisors. Clarin was always interested in going, and in 2009, she started her mission in Paktika Province.
“My mission and assignment was to mentor the director of agriculture for the Paktika Province that I was assigned to,” she said. But when she arrived, she quickly realized that the director was a corrupt official. “I noticed right away, and it was obvious to a lot of people — we had not addressed corruption, and that was undermining our general mission.”
A month into being there she met an Afghan man named Ihsanullah Patan. The university educated horticulturist told Clarin that the way she and the USDA could really, actually make a difference was through basic subsistence agricultural training — teaching people how to grow gardens and orchards.
Patan and Clarin soon started working together as a team, with the goal of sharing their knowledge, changing the Paktika landscape one garden at a time.
“Many people wonder why you would need to teach people in an agricultural economy how to do that, and that’s because of the 20 years of war prior to us coming,” explained Clarin. “Much of the population in Afghanistan grew up in refugee camps in Pakistan. So all the generational knowledge of farming has been lost. The Taliban burned the vineyards and the Russians burned some of the forests. Everything was devastated, and on top of that there had been a drought for about seven or eight years.”
Patan and Clarin slowly started developing their mission of teaching the community to garden, grow orchards and sustain themselves. Clarin recalled that her colleagues over in the U.S. didn’t think any Afghans from the province would show up to the first training. “The day came and we had space for 25 people,” said Clarin. “Thirty of them showed up, with every district represented.”
The program partnered with expertise within Afghanistan, meaning the Afghan people would be taught by experts from their own country. “It wasn’t (the U.S.) coming in and telling them what to do. It was them finding solutions with the experts in Afghanistan for the problems in Afghanistan,” explained Clarin.
Soon, 12 Afghan experts in horticulture and agriculture were providing training to six different rural districts in Paktika Province. “They did this for two seasons and impacted thousands of people,” shared Clarin. “We could see the stability — and the violence decrease in the areas where we had this program going.”
These 12 Afghan men empowered their communities through self-sustaining agriculture — these are the men that Caroline is committed to helping now.
After she returned home to the U.S. in 2011, she moved to Dalton and started a new job in wetland restoration and management.
As the world now knows, things in Afghanistan quickly changed and Clarin sat watching, worried, from her country home in rural Minnesota.
Before the fall of Kabul, Clarin and Patan both knew that things were deteriorating — two of Patan’s friends were killed in the weeks prior. After waiting six years for a special immigrant visa (SIV), Patan finally received his. “So, (Raymond and I) just bought the tickets and got them to Fergus Falls,” said Clarin.
Patan and his family successfully made it to the U.S, just in time. They now live in Fergus Falls.
Looking back to August, Clarin said that she was surprised how fast Kabul fell, but she wasn't surprised that it did fall.
When it happened, she explained that she spent about five minutes feeling appalled, and then went right to work doing something about it with Raymond. “(We) have been working on how to try to find a way out for these guys since then,” she said. “That’s been the focus. Rather than what was lost.”
Many of Clarin’s colleagues are still in Afghanistan. “It’s really really difficult for them to grasp, after they have partnered with us for most of their lives — these guys are around 30 years old and we’ve been there for 20 ... Watch us fly away,” she paused. “It was unimaginable that we weren’t going to provide them with some type of a net.”
Clarin is now the net. She is helping them get out.
The reason Clarin can help these men is because she was their supervisor over in Afghanistan. She can write them letters of recommendation and provide employment verification to the state department — two of the most important parts in obtaining an SIV.
This is what Friends and Allies Project Corps. does, the non-profit that Clarin and Raymond recently started. They help with food, rent, passport fees for entire families, visa fees, transportation, medical fees — thousands of dollars per person, which Clarin and Raymond have been funding mostly by themselves. “I’m just a bulldozer, I get things done,” said Clarin.
“I think most Americans think that there is something there — some support system,” said Clarin, explaining that there was no such support. “We (the U.S.) tell them to go to a third country and find a way to support themselves for 14 months while we (the U.S.) maybe work through the process of getting them to the United States,” she said. “That is exactly the truth. That is not an exaggeration.”
So, she is developing the support system herself. She usually gets up at about 4:30 a.m. every day, heads to the basement, and works on the various logistics of getting her friends and colleagues out of Afghanistan, prior to heading to her wetland restoration job with the USDA.
Recently, the Bethlehem Lutheran Mission Team in Fergus Falls donated $500 to Friends and Allies Project Corps. after Clarin presented to the church in January.
So, Clarin’s mission is not over. She continues to work to get her friends and colleagues out of Afghanistan and will do so until they are all safe.
More information about Friends and Allies Project Corps. and donation information about is available by email at afghansleftbehind2021@gmail.com.