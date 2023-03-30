Michael Aasness, a Fergus Falls graduate, completed the first exhibition of his own pieces of art, called "Looking Back/Moving Forward." This included 15 pieces of painting and mixed media art that he shared meant a lot to him.
While attending Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls, Aasness was a part of the diving team. He is a three time state champion and in his senior year went undefeated. At the 2013 Minnesota Class A State Championships he received second place. Upon graduation, he continued on as a student athlete, attending South Dakota State University to study art education and a painting certificate.
Aasness explains what pulled him to art. “My family was always supportive of me doing art, but I never took it seriously until about my senior year."
In studying art education, Aasness had to be highly trained in every type of art — from printmaking, ceramics, painting and drawing and beyond. Aasness found that painting was his personal favorite. “During my undergraduate degree, I really found that painting was a great way for me to dive into the creative process.” Now, he mainly works with acrylic paints and some mixed media.
After graduating with a bachelor's degree in 2017, Aasness attained a teaching position at the same school where he completed his student teaching: Sioux Valley School in Volga, S.D. He has now been leading the art students there for six years. In 2020-21 he was named Teacher of the Year for Sioux Valley School district and was nominated for the South Dakota Art Educator of the year.
After one of his paintings was accepted into exhibition at the Minnesota College of Art and Design, Aasness shared that “this reignited the drive to continue promoting my artwork professionally.” This passion led him to show his art in four different exhibitions and two solo exhibitions over the past two years.
The recent "Looking Back/Moving Forward" exhibition was on display at the Waseca Art Center in Waseca, through Mar. 17. "As an artist, I seek to explore representational artwork in relation to the world around me and how it translates onto the two-dimensional plane. In addition to memories, moments and found imagery, the compositions encompass various images portrayed around me, which inspire the concepts.”
Aasness deeply enjoys what he does as a teacher and an artist, and he is greatly anticipating his second upcoming solo exhibition, which will be on display at the Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance in Morris. It will be on display from July 9 to Sep. 20.
In expressing his gratitude, Aasness voiced, “I feel very blessed to be where I am in my career and be able to teach art and pass on what I have learned, it is truly an honor. I am very thankful to my wife, family and colleagues who have supported me each step of the way."
With dedication and devotion to his craft, Aasness is blazing a trail with his first exhibition and is looking forward to what the future holds for him.