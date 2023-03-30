GOING SOLO

Michael Aasness, pictured at his first solo exhibition for his collection titled "Looking Back/Moving Forward," will have his work on display in Morris beginning July 9.

 Submitted

Michael Aasness, a Fergus Falls graduate, completed the first exhibition of his own pieces of art, called "Looking Back/Moving Forward." This included 15 pieces of painting and mixed media art that he shared meant a lot to him.



