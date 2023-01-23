The U.S. News and World Report magazine has recently recognized the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2022-23.
The report reviewed more than 15,000 nursing homes, and only 16% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year. The U.S. News Long-Term Care Ratings research included eligible nursing homes caring for people needing daily assistance with medical and non-medical needs.
Jonathan Stone is the administrator for the Fergus Falls Veterans Home and explains how the work of the staff resulted in such an achievement: “This recognition is the result of our caring and committed staff, who are honored to serve those who have served. They treat our residents like family and are dedicated to ensuring they all have the best possible experience at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home. I am so proud of the staff and thank them for all they do.”
The data used to evaluate these homes is derived from the Federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and includes metrics of nurse staffing, best practices in preventive care and resident safety, flu vaccination rates and minimizing the need for and use of hypnotic medications. According to the evaluation, there are 358 nursing homes in Minnesota, only five of which are state veterans homes. Of these, 36 received an overall rating of 5 out of 5; the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls had an overall rating of 5 out of 5 and a long-term care rating listed as high performing.
The Fergus Falls Veterans Home is considered a medium-size facility, licensed for 106 beds, and Douglas Hughes, the Deputy Commissioner of Veterans Healthcare, explained how the organization seeks to deliver the best possible care: “The Minnesota Veterans Homes take pride in providing the highest quality of care to our residents, addressing physical, mental, emotional and social needs. Since the pandemic began, we have embraced the most rigorous infection prevention protocols to minimize the risk to our Residents and staff.”
