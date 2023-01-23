The U.S. News and World Report magazine has recently recognized the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes for 2022-23.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?