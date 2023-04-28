PASSAGE

The vote board from Minnesota Senate TV.

 Submitted

The Marijuana legalization bill that made its way through 13 committees was passed by the Minnesota Senate in a partisan vote at around 4 p.m. on Apr. 28.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?