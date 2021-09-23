Cookies, cupcakes and pies, oh my! Sugar High Bakery offers treats galore, and owner and baker Emily McCune will soon be celebrating her one-year anniversary.
McCune has loved baking since she was a child and after baking her first strawberry shortcake at the age of 10, she was hooked.
In 2019, she used her passion for baking as a form of “relapse prevention.” It was her first year of recovery and she found that pouring her time and energy into creating “intricate, time-consuming” desserts kept her focussed, happy and content. She began sharing her delicious desserts with others and they eagerly asked for more.
Soon after, she opened Sugar High Bakery, specializing in locally sourced baked goods, and her business began to boom.
McCune’s desserts became especially popular after she added a special, not-so-secret ingredient to some of her products; cannabidiol (CBD). Seeing a need in the community that wasn’t being met, and having personally experienced the benefits of CBD and medical marijuana, she wanted to offer the therapeutic properties of CBD to her customers.
Derived from the hemp plant, a cousin of the marijuana plant, CBD has been proven to contain beneficial medicinal properties and its usage is legal in all 50 states, with varying degrees of restriction. McCune infuses this therapeutic ingredient into many of her baked goods.
Her goal in providing these products is for people to understand the benefits of cannabis and to destigmatize cannabis overall.
“I want to make people feel better and for them to feel the relief that cannabis has brought me in my own life,” she explains.
McCune’s customers have experienced great success using her CBD-infused treats. They have enjoyed everything from relieving sleep issues, decreased anxiety, boosted mood, pain relief, elevated creativity, to help with focus and concentration.
McCune hopes that one day she can further expand her menu and offer products containing marijuana. She plans to fight for legislative change until marijuana is legal and accessible for all people.
“It is not the government’s job to dictate what I can or cannot put into my body and I find it appalling and atrocious that a person is only deemed ‘qualifiable’ in the state of Minnesota if they suffer on of a small list of ‘conditions’ to be granted legal access to marijuana,” she explains.
To celebrate the past year’s success, McCune is hosting a one-year anniversary celebration on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Union Pizza and Brewing Company. The event will provide an opportunity for those who are curious about CBD to learn more about the benefits of medical cannabis. McCune will give a brief presentation, and then attendees will be free to shop her selection of both traditional and infused baked goods.
More information about McCune’s products can be found on her Facebook page, @elevatedbaker.
