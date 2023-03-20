A very vocal and curious crowd were in attendance at a town hall meeting on Mar. 19, at the Dalton Community Center, to hear from area legislators about what the impact would be if current bills HF 100 and SF 73 are signed into law. The legislation would fully legalize recreational cannabis in the state of Minnesota.
Rep. Jeff Backer (R) District 9A organized the meeting that also included Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R) District SD9, Rep. Tom Murphy (R) District: 9B, public health director Jody Lien and Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons.
Many in the crowd asked questions from many aspects including how enforcement of impaired drivers would be addressed to how local THC ordinances that are already in place, would be possibly nullified as the proposed legislation would give local governments almost no oversight in terms of deciding how each city or town would handle the rollout of the legalization.
Backer said his biggest concern was with youth getting access to cannabis.
“We talk about no guard rails and that’s been a real challenge. For example, on the Health and Human Service Committee, I put an amendment just to say hey there should be a warning label (on recreational cannabis), tobacco has a warning label, we should have a warning label that if you’re under 25, which should state that it can cause challenges with mental development. Studies have shown that with marijuana you can have challenges with the development of your brain, but they refused that amendment,” stated Backer.
Murphy said the marijuana of today is much different that in years past.
“In the health committee one of the things we learned was that the marijuana of today is different than it was in the past. They’ve refined marijuana to be more effective, which is what they’re trying to do. When we get to the point where we'll have black market marijuana and if we have legalized product there’s going to be competition to make sure they have the strongest product. That’s concerning all by itself,” said Murphy.
Rasmusson said the rollout of recreational cannabis has been a disaster in some other states.
“Whether you are for or against it, however legalization happens really matters. We see this in some of the states that have legalized it. I’ll give you an example, New York and California have probably done it in the worst way possible where they decriminalized it and created a legal market, but the legal market doesn’t work. 95% of marijuana sold in New York and California is still sold on the illicit market that goes along with other drugs. So there’s lots of different models on how this has been done and one of the goals that I’ve had as we go through this process is that if it’s going to become law to make it better in what I feel is a bad proposal that’s going to put Minnesota in a position like New York and California has,” said Rasmusson.
Fitzgibbons revealed that certain positions within the sheriff’s office would have to be eliminated if legalization occurs.
“It seems they’re trying to pass the bill before we get all the information, that’s my problem … If there is going to be a legalization of it, let’s do it right. Currently we have a drug canine that would be obsolete. That’s about $20,000 that we wouldn’t be able to use for a dog that’s trained in marijuana detection. As we move forward, there are also drug recognition experts, someone who specializes in the detection of narcotics, with two who are assigned to our office now. If the bill gets passed we’re going to need to increase that and will need the extra help to make sure we have the tools to make the determination that someone is impaired,” said Fitzgibbons.
A woman who attended the town hall was concerned that there was currently no established way to test if someone that was driving a vehicle was under the influence.
“Why are they putting up with no tests for it? Really? There’s no tests. We can open people’s brains and do surgery, seriously?” stated the attendee.
Fitzgibbons responded that testing the level of cannabis in someone’s system has not been established.
“I agree with you. Our roadside field sobriety test is very vetted and there's a lot of research (behind its effectiveness) to make sure they are appropriate tests. But marijuana? We can detect marijuana. It’s the quantity of the impairment piece that we don’t have that the courts would recognize,” said Fitzgibbons.
Fitzgibbons added until it’s determined how law enforcement would deal with testing, that it was irresponsible to legalize it and not have a way to detect it.
Lien said with the public health side, the health implications are many.
“Marijuana is not unknown to have complications, this is not an Otter Tail County thing or Minnesota thing, this is nationwide. So whether you’re smoking, burning it or eating it … You will hear there is not a lot of risk for addiction, but that is untrue. About one in eight adolescents will experience some form of addiction. Studies also show that it lowers brain function and affects performance as well,” said Lien.
Lien also said she was frustrated that they haven’t had the time to educate youth, adults and expectant mothers about the dangers of marijuana and like the others, felt that the legalization bill was coming faster than was practical to address the issue properly.
Attendees were also given handout literature that detailed the omnibus cannabis bill being proposed as well as public safety concerns from law enforcement and information from Otter Tail County Public Health.