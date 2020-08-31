Public engagement for the new plan begins with a virtual public workshop on Sept. 17, 2020; other engagement and community events to follow.
The bicycle and pedestrian master plan for the city of Fergus Falls starts its community engagement process this September. Community ideas and comments will orient the work of the plan and improve walking and bicycling for people of all ages and abilities in the city.
The first event, an online virtual kickoff workshop, will offer opportunities for residents to learn about the plan’s goals, timeline, process, ask questions, and provide valuable guidance through fun and interactive online activities and questions. A brief presentation will be followed by visioning exercises that build on community values and set goals for the future of walking and biking in the city.
The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 from 6-7 p.m. via ZOOM (please register at: http: bit.ly/ffbikepedplan). A presentation providing an overview of the plan and the workshop’s facilitated activities will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
Other engagement tools and resources, including two community surveys, an interactive online map comment tool, and project updates will be available through the fall at the project’s public website listed below.
To learn more about the plan, including upcoming opportunities to participate and comment, please visit ffbikepedplan.org.
