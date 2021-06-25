A man with a lengthy criminal record from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, who was stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper near Fergus Falls in January, has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as an alien illegally or unlawfully in the United States.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 10, Dayne Adrian Sitladeen, 29, and his co-defendant were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper near Fergus Falls traveling between 95-100 mph in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates. When the trooper approached the vehicle, Muzamil Aden Addow, the driver, provided an Ontario, Canada driver’s license with a false name.
During the stop a trooper detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and received inconsistent statements from Sitladeen, so the vehicle was searched. As a result of the search, law enforcement officers recovered a total of 67 firearms and numerous pistol magazines, including 15 high-capacity pistol magazines, from four bags in the truck, one pistol magazine was partially loaded with live ammunition rounds.
As previously reported, Toronto police in Ontario, said that law enforcement in Minnesota discovered there was a provisional federal arrest warrant from the United States Marshals Service for Sitladeen, which was based on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first-degree homicide in the shooting death of Toronto resident, Blain Grindley, as well as fentanyl distribution, and possession of proceeds of crime.
Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk stated, “Whether it’s dozens of illegal guns in greater Minnesota or a straw purchasing ring operating in the Twin Cities, federal law enforcement is committed to reducing violent crime and stemming the flow of illegal firearms in our communities.”
The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Minnesota State Patrol. This case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney, Samantha Bates.
