Hello we are Kiara Grady and Katelyn Metcalf. We chose to take the internship class to get more experience in what real work life looks like and to gain experience being out in our community. It also sounded fun because we are able to get out and see what we are interested in and what would and what wouldn’t be a good fit. We are doing our internship with Partnership-4-Health in the Active Living Program.
We have been working on looking for locations to put a traffic garden, which is a place where kids can learn all about the basics of driving while riding their bikes. It has been very interesting to learn all about the traffic garden. It has taught us how to think outside the box and got us more familiar with technology. Another thing we have been working on is finding local businesses to talk to that would be interested in applying for a bicycle-friendly business award. This has also been fun to go out into the community and see who wants to better the community. We spent most of our time researching and looking for businesses and learning how to make a speech for different businesses. Our speeches would vary based on the business location and size.
The biggest takeaway we have had from this experience is learning how to communicate with others and how we can apply that to real life situations. Other students can benefit from doing an internship in many ways, an example being if you’re undecided with what you want to do after high school you can try out a job to see if it’s a good fit for you. We would tell others to consider this because it gives you a good grasp on life. It will help you see what you want to do and what you wouldn’t want to do.
Katelyn: I am planning on going to North Dakota State University after high school to become a nurse. After college I plan to get a job in a hospital being an oncology nurse or a pediatric nurse.
Kiara: I am planning on attending Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) after high school to become a nurse. I am also planning on playing soccer at MSUM. After college, I am planning to get a job in a hospital somewhere but wanting to work in the emergency room as a nurse.
