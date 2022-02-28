The Salvation Army Thrift Store recently celebrated their grand re-opening with an official Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event held on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The store has expanded their linen section by adding another bar rack. Some of the items in linen will include blankets, pillowcases, towels. Also another has been added for purses and different accessories.
The store is about 80% complete, with smaller items being added gradually that will make the shopping experience more enjoyable. Some of the carpeting by the front door is also being replaced.
“The electronics area, it might seem like a lot, we have contact wrapped the shelves back there now so they’re not particle board as you saw there previously, so a little better presentation for that,” added Lt. Anthony Nordan. “The three Ps of thrifting are people, product and presentation, and that’s what the thrift store redesign has really been focused on, and using those three Ps and making the thrift store experience much better for everyone.”
Another update are the security cameras. The store has installed cameras in the back exterior portion of the store in an attempt to prevent what Nordan refers to as "dumping." Dumping has always been an issue at the store he says, with sometimes up to five old televisions each week. He said they take those to the landfill and have to pay up to $25 per appliance. The store is hoping the new cameras will discourage the dumping after collection or store hours.
Fergus Falls and area residents that make purchases from the Salvation Army Thrift Store directly fund critical programs and can provide hope and healing by meeting the basic needs of families and children.
Nordan says overall he thinks people will have a much better time finding things in the store and having a really fun experience as well.
Donation collection hours are strictly limited to 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The newly redesigned store is located at 917 Pebble Lake Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone