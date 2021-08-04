As the fall sports season ramps up for takeoff the Fergus Falls Otters will be holding an activities open house on Monday at Kennedy Secondary School from 5-7 p.m. The event will give attendees an opportunity to explore all of the activities the school district offers, talk with coaches and get information about the upcoming seasons.
All activities will be represented including athletics, fine arts and academics. This event is for everyone, not just fall athletes. All students and parents (entering grades 7-12 grade) are encouraged to attend.
Registration tables will be available along with information on physicals and concussion testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.