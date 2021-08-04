As the fall sports season ramps up for takeoff the Fergus Falls Otters will be holding an activities open house on Monday at Kennedy Secondary School from 5-7 p.m. The event will give attendees an opportunity to explore all of the activities the school district offers, talk with coaches and get information about the upcoming seasons.

All activities will be represented including athletics, fine arts and academics. This event is for everyone, not just fall athletes. All students and parents (entering grades 7-12 grade) are encouraged to attend.

Registration tables will be available along with information on physicals and concussion testing.

 

