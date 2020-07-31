Businesses around Fergus Falls are adapting to new government regulations regarding COVID-19 guidelines and people are slowly becoming more comfortable shopping in public. At The Market in downtown Fergus Falls, manager Susanne Strom has noticed business picking up this month. “We’ve been very busy,” she says.
The Market was able to continue doing business through most of the shutdown with online orders and curbside pickup though.
“We never really closed because we did online stuff during the time most of the businesses were closed. We hit it really hard with our website and then also people could call in and do curbside,” she says.
Although the store is open to foot traffic, it still offers curbside pickup to customers who would prefer not to go in.
“If people want us to bring it out, we can, and then they can also order online and they can click on, instead of having it mailed, they can click on local pickup,” Strom says.
The Market is also making sure to follow regulations set forth by Gov. Tim Walz, including requiring that patrons wear masks and sanitize their hands when they enter, as well as maintain social distancing.
Strom says, “It’s going really good, we just follow all the rules and people are abiding by the rules and we’re having no problems at all.”
Current hours for The Market are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Market offers a variety of specialty goods including home decor, kitchen, bath and body, children’s toys and games, accessories, stationary and some grocery items like sauces and noodles from Thai Kitchen and Stumbeano’s coffee. There’s also gag gifts for friends and loved ones like novelty socks, towels, aprons and totes, funny books and more.
