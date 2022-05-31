A chance to showcase what the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office (OTCSO) does on a daily basis will be on full display with an excellent opportunity for the public to see what it takes to patrol one of the largest counties in west-central Minnesota.
The doors are being opened to the operations center in the city of Ottertail on June 4 from 12-2 p.m. for an open house event that promises to be interesting.
The sheriff’s office says there will be representation from various divisions within the sheriff’s office along with demonstrations, displays and exhibits to include local fire/rescue departments and Lake Region Electric.
According to the OTCSO website, the state of the art facility in Ottertail was purpose-built to provide an opportunity for citizens to utilize the services of the OTCSO without traveling to Fergus Falls.
It is located on a 10-acre site.
Water patrol, the investigations division and narcotics investigations, are located in the Ottertail location. In addition, a training center, intoxilyzer, holding area, interview rooms and evidence processing take place at the facility.
Training is a huge component of the operations center as well. Law enforcement from neighboring counties also utilize facilities for various training or exercises.
Refreshments will be served at the open house event. Hotdogs and beverages will be provided by the Ottertail Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ottertail.
The operations center is located at at 469 East Main Street in Ottertail.
