On Feb. 7, Mayor Ben Schierer of Fergus Falls will officially proclaim Feb. 10 as Giving Hearts Day.
Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour fundraising celebration, based in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Started in 2008, the giving celebration challenges community members to donate to their favorite local charity or nonprofit and spread the love and joy of giving.
Seven local charities and nonprofits in Fergus Falls are collaborating together in order to make Feb. 10 a Giving Hearts Day for the history books.
A Wife Like Me, Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living Inc., Health Resources Center, Inspiration Point Christian Camp and Retreat Center, Lake Region Hospital Foundation, LB Homes and Lutheran Brethren Seminary are teaming up in order to get the word out about all the ways in which monetary donations can help the community.
100% of all donations on Giving Hearts Day go to the local charity or nonprofit of the giver's choice. Some of the money will even be matched, in order to pump up the generosity even more.
Donations make a big impact and have a huge positive effect on organizations and the people they serve.
For example, funds donated to the Lake Region Hospital Foundation will be used to support their Healthcare Education Fund. The fund provides scholarships for nurses, doctors, computer scientists, maintenance engineers, laboratory technicians and others (just to name a few) to pursue continuing education and earn critical certifications or licenses.
Funds donated to LB Homes will go towards updates in their Light and Life Auditorium, where residents gather for fellowship, camaraderie, activities, events and services.
All of the participating organizations make a difference in the lives of the people they serve, and giving on Giving Hearts Day allows them to continue to live out their mission.
Since 2008, donors have contributed more than $112 million in funds to charities and nonprofits in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota on Giving Hearts Day. Pre-giving is now open and more information can be found at givingheartsday.org. To find more details about the local charities involved in Fergus Falls, check out their Facebook page; Fergus Falls Giving Hearts Day.
