A local restaurant in Fergus Falls may be opening this summer.
The El Loro Mexican restaurant at 524 Western Avenue has sat vacant, but with a new sign for the business for an extended period of time.
El Loro has two other locations in the area, — Alexandria and Detroit Lakes. Recently the Alexandria location posted on their Facebook page that they were having to temporarily close, but that has been rescinded and they are now open again at 4820 Minnesota State Highway 29, on the frontage road in Alexandria.
Marcos Gomez, the operations manager for the Alexandria location, said the main reason for the temporary closure was simply lack of employees.
“We were thinking about opening the (Fergus Falls) location in March this year, but it has been really hard finding employees. That’s the biggest battle that we’re dealing with right now. So our new goal is to open in June,” said Gomez.
El Loro offers traditional homemade Mexican cuisine including several lunch specials, and combos. Other fare includes specialties like el gavilan, which is made with steak, chicken and chorizo, with grilled onions, bell peppers and a poblano pepper topped with cheese dip, along with rice and beans.
Gomez said if anyone is interested in applying to work at the Fergus Falls or Alexandria locations they can email elloromx@gmail.com.
