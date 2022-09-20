New funds for new opportunities

Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Jodi Harpstead, explains that new provider reinvention grants totaling over $10 million will help Minnesotans with disabilities become valuable members of the general workforce. 

 Submitted

According to the most recent American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half a million Minnesotans report a disability, equating to roughly 10.9% of the state’s population. Disabilities defined by the agency fall within the realms of hearing, vision, cognitive, ambulatory, self-care and independent living; it is important to note that those living in group settings or institutions such as nursing homes and correctional facilities are excluded from these data, making the actual number for those living with a disability higher than those figures previously mentioned.



