My name is Maddie Hulter and I am doing a healthcare internship at PioneerCare, Lake Region Healthcare, OTC-Public Health, and New Dimensions. I have been at PioneerCare and Lake Region Healthcare so far and have enjoyed every minute of it. I am able to see a wide variety of healthcare fields and what they are all about.
Opening the door to possibilities
- By Maddie Hulter For Daily Journal Media
