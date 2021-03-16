The Fergus Falls City Council kept the Hoot Lake Solar Farm project on track Monday night with the unanimous approval of Ordinance 11.
The ordinance amends city code chapter 154.135 through 154.138 relating to solar energy systems. City Administrator Andrew Bremseth mentioned one minor change in the wording of the ordinance before the council's roll call vote.
The Minnesota Environmental Policy Act requires state agencies and local responsible government units consider the impact of governmental actions on the environment. Fergus Falls was given authority as the responsible government unit (RGU) in 2020.
Otter Tail Power representatives have pointed out that building the solar farm near the Hoot Lake Power Plant will allow the Fergus Falls-based company to use the transmission lines already in place at the site.
Otter Tail Power is proposing to build a 49.9-megawatt farm near their Hoot Lake Power Plant in obedience to a directive set down by the state. As a public utility, Otter Tail Power is required by the state to provide 1.5% of its retail load from solar power. Energy developed at the solar farm is expected to furnish power to approximately 10,000 customers. The remainder of the power will come from a wind generator facility in North Dakota and a gas-fired plant in South Dakota.
The Hoot Lake project took one step forward when the council passed a resolution approving a joint resolution with Buse Township for the immediate annexation of land in Buse Township. Otter Tail Power is planning to use 355 of the 450 acres it owns, some within the city limits of Fergus Falls, some in Buse Township and some in Aurdal Township.
Provisions within the resolution included 280.99 acres of land with no inhabitants. Buse will receive 20 years' worth of lost taxes in a lump sum of $13,500.22. Otter Tail Power has committed to reimburse the city for those costs.
"Joint resolutions are really a good option for cities and townships to achieve this type of annexation," Bremseth said. "It allows the township to benefit from the annexation just like the city."
Bremseth said the city staff is hoping to have a similar annexation agreement with Aurdal Township in the near future.
The city council approved a resolution to extend an interest-only IRP loan for Outstate Brewing Company until July 1.
The council passed a resolution authorizing an MRSI grant application to fund a rail spur being requested by Carleton Companies. Ben Carleton of Carleton Companies addressed the council and asked for permission to go ahead with a MnDOT grant application to finance the spur, which he pointed out would benefit other local businesses as well as the scrapyard which Carleton Companies is building off Weyrens Road in the northwestern section of Fergus Falls.
A late addition to the ordinances and resolutions section of the meeting was a request for a resolution authorizing city staff to obtain quotes for a mobile performance stage.
"It is evident that there is certainly needs for performance space and activities in the community," Bremseth said. "We identified that a mobile performance stage may be the way to go instead of an undersized amphitheater."
Bremseth placed the price tag on such a piece of equipment at approximately $150,000. A local trust has expressed interest in the project to the tune of $50,000. Other funding may come from the Liquor Store proceeds or the latest round of COVID-19 relief.
A Center For The Arts executive director Michael Burgraff shared his vision of the project's potential. Burgraff pointed out that the arts put approximately $1.2 million back into the community. He also shared details about the stage - that it is 24-by-20 in size, stands 3 feet off the ground and comes with lights, sound and text. It can be moved to various sites around the city behind a vehicle, set up by one person in an hour and taken down in less than an hour.
Burgraff also suggested the stage could be rented to other communities for special events.
"It gives the city options," Burgraff said.
Bremseth pointed out that once quotes are obtained on the cost of the stage they will be brought before the council for consideration.
An update was provided by council member Justin Arneson on progress being made in the Fergus Falls Airport manager/fixed base operator hiring process. According to Arneson, the committee met March 10 and will meet with the aviation consultant March 24. The committee would like to bring a recommendation to the full council in May.
The open portion of the meeting was adjourned so the council could hold a closed meeting to discuss an active or threatened litigation.
The prayer opening the Fergus Falls City Council's March 15 meeting, delivered by a Zoom interactive video feed, was led by Rajan Zed, an acclaimed Indo-American and Hindu statesman. According to his website, he has delivered opening prayers all over the world, including before the U.S. Senate and the California State Senate.
Among the consent items approved were:
A resolution authorizing the Fergus Falls Fire Department to accept an in-store gift card from Home Depot in the amount of $1,000 for the purchase of fire prevention and fire station/response tools.
A resolution approving a 2021 budget adjustment carrying over part-time wages from 2020 to 2021 for the library aide positions. By carrying over $10,000 it would provide the library to implement an updated pay rate and schedule aides up to an additional eight hours a week.
Resolution approving budget adjustments.
A resolution for the 200 N. Tower Road Stormwater Agreements.
A resolution setting a final cost hearing for P.I. 6074, 2020 sidewalk driveway improvements for April 5, 2021.
