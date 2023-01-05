By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.
The Minnesota Legislature amended Minnesota Statutes and legalized the sale and adult use of certain products containing THC that became effective statewide on Jul. 1, 2022.
Perham previously passed a similar ordinance, but Pelican Rapids is going the opposite direction with a proposed ordinance that would also place a moratorium on the sale of THC products, in addition to the countywide ban.
In Fergus Falls, at least two businesses are already operating or plan to operate. The ordinance is based on the current tobacco regulation in the city, where in order to purchase or consume the products you must be 21 years of age. Minors under that age are also not allowed to enter premises of any business that is licensed to sell THC edible or related products.
At the Dec. 5 meeting, penalties were previously announced if businesses are not compliant with the ordinance. Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren stated that a beginning fine of $500 would be assessed for a licensee, not an employee necessarily. A $1,000 would be assessed for a second violation plus a minimum of a five day suspension and up to 30 days for a second offense, a $2,000 fine and a minimum of a 10 day suspension or up to 60 days for a third offense.
In other business at the council session, a campaign violation complaint was brought up at the very end of the meeting referencing Fergus Falls City Council member Brent Thompson, of Ward Three. As reported previously on Oct. 28, last fall, Thompson had been canvassing neighborhoods throughout town sharing flyers regarding city parks in Wards Two and Three, while conducting a survey in Ward Four. Both of these actions resulted in controversy among voters.
While council member Anthony Hicks didn’t mention Thompson by name, he referenced that he was made aware of a possible hearing regarding complaints about actions by a sitting city council member.
“It came to our attention that one of our council members is under an administrative hearing and I wonder if the Charter Commission can look into it. It must be like a rules or code of conduct thing. Do we have to do anything? There’s a public hearing on Jan. 18 regarding what happened during the election cycle,” said Hicks.
City Attorney Rolf Nycklemoe responded by stating that he was not aware of any public hearing that had been scheduled.
“I don’t have any thoughts on that. I guess the Charter Commission is weighing in on that with the conduct there ... there is a process for public review of a council member’s recall process. As for a public hearing on that, I know nothing of that,” said Nycklemoe.
Mayor Ben Schierer interjected at that point saying that he thought that it was a state issue, not anything council would address or deal with.
“The Campaign Finance Disclosure Board is the one I think that handles the complaints and I think that it's a state body that oversees that and they’re the ones that will initiate any investigation,” said Schierer.
“That was brought to my attention, I was unaware of any public hearing, that’s usually a process that’s handled by the state and state administration and there’s a process of reviewing campaign complaints that are made by the public and usually what happens is there’s an administrative law judge that’s appointed that reviews and comes back with a determination whether the complaint sets forth sufficient facts to warrant a further hearing and further deliberations on. So I don’t have any indication that there’s been any formal adjudication,” stated Nycklemoe.
“So we don’t necessarily need to do anything until that hearing takes place and a ruling is made?” asked Hicks.
“To what extent it's public, I don’t know. It’s probably a public request that can be made to the Department of Public Administration once an administrative law judge makes a decision. My understanding is that when a complaint is made, the administrative law judge has a relatively short period of time to make a first determination whether the complaint sets forth sufficient fact for further review and if the administrative law judge comes back with an opinion, that they believe that potentially, campaign laws have been violated, the administrative law will then give the person who is the subject of the complaint an opportunity to respond. Then they’ll either probably set forth some type of hearing before the administrative law judge. I was aware of the complaint but I don’t know where they’re at in that process.” stated Nycklemoe.
With that, no further discussion took place on the matter.