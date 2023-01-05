NEW BUSINESS

New members of the city council including Laura Job (Center) discuss the Mayor’s council appointments for 2023.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

By a unanimous vote, The Fergus Falls City Council approved and passed the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) product sales ordinance on Jan. 3, following the second reading. In addition, a motion adding a $500 THC product sales fee to the 2023 fee schedule was approved as well as a resolution passed officially opting the city out of the already passed Otter Tail County THC product sales moratorium that was set to take effect on Feb. 1.



