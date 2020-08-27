First Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls has reason to celebrate with the completion of their church organ this year. Their organ was first built in 1922 with renovations and updates done in 1951, 1972 and 2012, but their most recents have seen both of the organ’s pipe rooms filled completely, allowing for a greater range of sounds for the beloved instrument.
“When the organ was rebuilt in ‘72, there was room left for extra pipes and we decided to fill it in,” says church organist Keith Melberg, who has been playing the organ for 40 years, 35 of which are for First Lutheran Church.
Anne Taylor, the church’s fill-in organist, said, “This was sort of the final upgrade to a long term project.” She has also been playing for 40 years and has been with First Lutheran for 20 of them.
In 1972, the organ had 27 ranks (rows of pipes) and 1,870 pipes total. The project to complete the organ added an additional eight ranks and 600 pipes. It cost about $135,000 to do the upgrade, money the church was able to raise through fundraising efforts. “It’s expensive to upgrade these instruments, and I think we didn’t have enough money at the time,” said Taylor, explaining why the additions weren’t completed during the 2012 rebuilding effort. “We had some seed money left over and then we just, within the last couple of years, said let’s just use the seed money, raise more money and finalize this project, and now this is basically maxed out. There’s no more room … in the pipe rooms.”
The organ was completed in May during the pandemic, when the church was no longer doing in-person services. It was a little convenient, giving the organ company, Moe Pipe Organ Company, plenty of space to store the pipes in the sanctuary as they were being moved, but Taylor and Melberg regret that the congregation has not had the opportunity to hear the new organ they worked so hard to get.
“The congregation has not heard it in person. We do YouTube services, so they hear it once in a while,” says Melberg. “They’ve been letting us know that they want to hear it on Sundays.”
Taylor says the organ is important to the congregation and is part of the church’s identity. “This church has a very strong tradition with the organ as the instrument to support congregational singing, so that’s just a real identity for this church, is that instrument,” she says. “There’s a trend of getting away from the organ because either people want something more contemporary or they don’t have someone to play it, but this church has been really consistent in its commitment to, and support of, the organ as the supporting instrument.”
The additional pipes give the organ more range, and added eight more sounds including the clarinet, piccolo and a new trumpet. The size of the pipes allows the organ to replicate the timbre of certain instruments so it’s as if one person were playing a whole symphony. “It added all these instruments to the symphony of the organ. … It’s a fascinating instrument, it’s so complex. You have a whole symphony at your fingertips, really, is what you’re doing,” Taylor says.
Melberg says that, for him, the organ is simply fun to play. “You can have a down day and pick the right piece of music and it just lifts you up,” he says.
The congregation enjoys it for the same reason, Taylor adds. She says, “That’s why people miss it, it’s got power in it.”
While the celebratory concert had to be canceled, the church hopes to reschedule it once it’s safe to do so, even if, as Melberg says, it can only be for 50 people sitting socially distanced.
