'INNER SELF': This piece, titled "Inner Self," is an acrylic painting on canvas meant to represent a "more beautiful, colorful version" of the artist. The piece can be seen at the Visual Arts Showcase on display at the Charles Beck Gallery at the M State campus in Fergus Falls now through Mar. 31.
'INNER SELF': This piece, titled "Inner Self," is an acrylic painting on canvas meant to represent a "more beautiful, colorful version" of the artist. The piece can be seen at the Visual Arts Showcase on display at the Charles Beck Gallery at the M State campus in Fergus Falls now through Mar. 31.
Those who are looking for some creative inspiration need look no further than the display of sheer creativity now showing at the Charles Beck Gallery at the M State campus in Fergus Falls.
Student artists from eight different regional high schools are sharing their work during the Visual Arts Festival at M State, now through Mar. 31.
The exhibit is put on through the Minnesota State High School League and the current show is representing small schools. Students from Brandon-Evansville, Battle Lake, Minnewaska, Morris, Parkers Prairie, Underwood and West Central Area and Hillcrest Lutheran Academy are all participating. Though these schools might be from small towns, their students are big on artistic talent.
Each participating school was allowed to submit up to 18 works of art. The pieces will be judged and the winners of “best in categories” and Best in Show will be featured in the virtual state art show.
“I think it is good for (the students) to see how their artwork is viewed by others,” shared Randy McIntire, visual arts teacher at Battle Lake Public School. “The judge’s statements about their work are sometimes very inspiring.”
Eight different categories of artwork are represented at the current showcase: drawing, painting, digital photo, 2D mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, computer art and sculpture. Each category is filled with an array of different styles, concepts and techniques.
There are portraits of humans and animals, snippets from travel, abstract works, scenes from a student-created video game, scenes of nature, pieces on self reflection and much more. The students didn’t shy away from exploring heavy topics either, but dove into all emotions, including dark, sad or intense feelings, working through them through their art.
Some students tried their hand at totally new art forms, jumping into something completely new — exploring undiscovered sides of their creativity.
The show is free and open to the public and it’s a great way to see young creatives at work.
“Most of the time (the students) are amazed to see their works displayed in a larger setting where the public can view their works,” said McIntire.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone